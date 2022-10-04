Cardinals Sign Billy Price, Release Andy Isabella Among Roster Moves

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals made two roster moves. Here's some info from the team's official press release:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Billy Price from the Raiders practice squad and has released wide receiver Andy Isabella.

"Price (6-4, 310) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played 58 games (34 starts) at center in his career with the Giants (2021) and Bengals (2018-20) after entering the league with Cincinnati as a first-round pick (21st overall) from Ohio State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started a career-high 15 games last season with the Giants after he was acquired in a trade from the Bengals in August.

"The 27-year old Price played his first three seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati and appeared in 42 games (19 starts). He joined the Raiders practice squad on September 14.

"In addition, the team has signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and has released quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad.

"Ammendola (5-9, 195) has kicked in 13 career games, including in two contests this season with Kansas City where he connected on 3-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points. He played 11 games with the Jets last season and made 13-of-19 field goals and 14-of-15 extra points. The 25-year old Ammendola entered the league with Carolina in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent after playing collegiately at Oklahoma State.

"Price will wear jersey #53 and Ammendola will wear jersey #15.

