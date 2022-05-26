Skip to main content

Cardinals Sign Thomas, All Draft Picks Signed

The Arizona Cardinals signed Cameron Thomas to a four-year contract. All of the Cardinals draft picks are officially under contract.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Cameron Thomas to a four-year contract.

With the signing, the Cardinals have now signed all eight of the players they drafted this year.

Arizona selected Thomas in the third round with the 87th pick. 

Drafted out of San Diego State, Thomas proved to be a versatile member of the defensive line, playing inside and outside. Last season, Thomas totaled 71 tackles (30 solo, 41 assisted), 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss.

In his three seasons at SDSU, Thomas stacked up accolades and awards for his performance. In each season, the linebacker was voted first-team All Mountain West and was the conference's defensive player of the year in 2021.

Thomas was the last of the draftees to ink a contract. Both sixth-round picks Keaontay Ingram and Lecitus Smith alongside seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa were the first players signed in early May. A few days later, second-round pick Trey McBride and seventh-rounders Christian Matthew and Marquis Hayes were signed. The most recent signing before Thomas was the Cardinals' second pick in the third round, Myjai Sanders.

All players were signed to four-year contracts. 

Thomas is expected to play outside linebacker, joining Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje and Jessie Lemonier along with rookies Luketa and Sanders.

The Cardinals are on a search to find a pass rusher that can make up for the loss of Chandler Jones who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I definitely want to go in there and give it everything I have, every single day," Thomas said shortly after he was drafted.

