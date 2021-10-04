October 4, 2021
Cardinals Sign Chris Banjo to Active Roster

The team also waived offensive lineman Koda Martin from the active roster and released Shaq Calhoun. from the practice squad.
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the promotion of safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad to the active roster. In subsequent moves, the Cardinals also waived offensive lineman Koda Martin off the 53-man roster and released Shaq Calhoun from the practice squad. 

Banjo has played in the past three games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the team’s practice squad, the first as a COVID replacement. 

Banjo has played in 29 games with the Cardinals after joining the team as a free agent in 2019. He is a nine-year NFL veteran with a primary role on special teams with Arizona.

Banjo has played at least 20 special-teams snaps in each of the last three weeks for the Cardinals, with two combined tackles. 

Martin, who played on four special-teams snaps in Week 3 and two offensive snaps in Week 4 on kneeldowns at the end of the game, is likely to return to the practice squad after clearing waivers on Tuesday. 

He was promoted to the active roster with guard Sean Harlow on Sept. 25. 

Calhoun, who spent this summer with Arizona in training camp and the preseason, was signed to the team's practice squad last Wednesday. He's yet to appear in any games this season. 

Arizona Cardinals free safety Chris Banjo (31) leaves the game with an injury against the Detroit Lions in the first half at State Farm Stadium.
