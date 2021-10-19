Cardinals Sign Josh Mauro to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of defensive lineman Josh Mauro to the team's practice squad.

Mauro spent training camp with the Cardinals until he was released on Aug. 31. He played in three games during the 2020 season with Arizona and had five tackles and one sack.

The 30-year-old lineman previously played 47 games with Arizona between 2014-17 and had 70 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In his career, Mauro has played in 75 games with 39 starts and has 127 tackles (86 solo), 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

He originally entered the league with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 from Stanford.

The Cardinals currently have two defensive linemen on the COVID list, as Zach Allen and Corey Peters were not able to take part in Arizona's 37-14 victory in Cleveland on Sunday.

Arizona had to rely on one of their practice-squad members, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, at different points on Sunday, playing 10 snaps. The Cardinals also welcomed back Jordan Phillips from injured reserve, and he played 21 snaps.

Mauro may be called upon if needed, should the Cardinals not improve their COVID situation ahead of next Sunday's meeting with the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals also protected three practice-squad players from being signed by another team this week to their active roster: Ledbetter, guard Danny Isidora and tight end Ross Travis.

In another practice-squad move, cornerback Greg Mabin terminated his own practice-squad contract with the Cardinals. It is possible he is being signed by another team.