The Arizona Cardinals and left tackle D.J. Humphries have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 season.

He joins quarterback Kyler Murray as the two Cardinals offensive players to receive contract extensions during the summer.

Humphries, 28, was set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. He has yet to practice in training camp as he's been dealing with a supposed stomach bug. Was his absence really a "hold-in?" Now that he has a new contract, we'll see if the bug disappears.

Humphries was set to make $14 million in salary this season and $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. His salary cap hit was $19.3 million, which has the strong possibility of being lowered.

The terms for Humphries' new deal have yet to be disclosed.

Humphries was selected 24th overall in the 2015 NFL draft. He's entering the eighth season with the Cardinals and is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

He's now receiving his third contract with the team. The Florida product signed a contract extension prior to the 2020 free-agency period.

The offensive lineman's journey hasn't always been peaches and cream. During his rookie season, he was inactive for all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games. Humphries was the only first-round draft pick in 2015 to be inactive the entire season.

Since 2016, Humphries has started 75 games and had a 47-game consecutive start streak snapped in 2021 due to testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Week 17.

With Humphries locked in for the next four seasons, he joins center Rodney Hudson and tackle/guard Josh Jones as the only offensive linemen under contract beyond 2022. Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez, Justin Murray, Joshua Miles, Sean Harlow and Kelvin Beachum are all on expiring contracts.

After Humphries, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., safety Jalen Thompson and wide receiver Marquise Brown could be next in line to receive contract extensions. Murphy and Thompson are entering the final season of their rookie contracts, while Brown is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and his fifth-year option has been exercised for 2023.

Set to make $2.1 million this year and $13.4 million next year, Brown has seen the new contracts signed in recent days by wide receivers Deebo Samuel (49ers) and DK Metcalf (Seahawks), both of whom were selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, the same year Brown was a first-round choice.

Brown was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday, but participated only in the walkthrough before practice. His absence could also be a "hold-in."