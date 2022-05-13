Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Packers DL Kingsley Keke

Kingsley Keke played 12 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, primarily at defensive end.

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to the defensive line on Thursday, signing defensive end Kingsley Keke to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed.

Keke was a 2019 fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers from Texas A&M, where he was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for one season.

He played 41 games for the Packers over the past three seasons before they waived Keke in January.

The Houston Texans signed Keke off waivers on Feb. 14, but last week, they waived him.

Keke played 104 total snaps in 2019 as a rookie before getting a role boost in his second season. Keke played 44% of defensive snaps in 2020 and racked up a career-high 4.0 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

The Houston native had a tackle and a hurry against the Cardinals in Week 8 last season and finished the year with 2.5 sacks in 12 games. He played 51% of defensive snaps in 2021.

Keke's most productive outing last year was when he had 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in a Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team.

Keke joins a defensive line unit with veteran J.J. Watt and younger players Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence and Michael Dogbe.

Arizona cut lineman Jordan Phillips this offseason, who then re-joined the Buffalo Bills. Corey Peters, who had been with the Cardinals since 2016, is still a free agent.

The Cardinals host organized team activities (OTAs) starting on May 23.

In other news, Arizona placed tight end Alex Ellis on the Non-Football Injury List on Thursday.