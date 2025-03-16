Cardinals Sign Free Agent WR
The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of free agent receiver Simi Fehoko earlier this week.
More from the Cardinals' press release announcing the move:
"Fehoko (6-4, 218) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 24 games (two starts) in his career and has 10 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown. He played in a career-high eight games (two starts) last season with the Chargers and had six receptions for 106 yards.
"The 27-year old Fehoko entered the league with Dallas as a fifth-round selection (179th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford and spent his first two seasons (2021-22) with the Cowboys. He played the past two seasons with the Chargers (2023-24) and appeared in 14 games (two starts) with seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in addition to three special teams tackles."
Fehoko looks to be a depth piece for the Cardinals entering training camp with names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Zay Jones ahead of him.
Arizona also has a tender on restricted free agent receiver Greg Dortch, which could be another name ahead of Fehoko on the Cardinals' roster.
Fehoko did play 38% of special teams snaps for Los Angeles last season, so that could be key to him making the roster.
Fehoko becomes the latest outside free agent to sign with the Cardinals, joining Akeem Davis-Gaither, Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Mykal Walker, Jake Curhan and Jacoby Brissett.
Arizona also has re-signed Evan Brown, Baron Browning, Kelvin Beachum, Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount and L.J. Collier.