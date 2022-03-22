Skip to main content

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil to One-Year Deal

The Arizona Cardinals are adding veteran linebacker Nick Vigil, who started 12 games last season, the team announced.

The Arizona Cardinals are adding linebacker Nick Vigil, his agent David Canter tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The Cardinals then announced Vigil signed a one-year contract. 

Vigil played 16 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The 2016 third-round pick from Utah State previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. 

He primarily lined up as a weak-side linebacker in Minnesota's 4-3 defensive scheme last year and has only played in 4-3 schemes in the NFL. The Cardinals run a 3-4 system. 

His experience off the ball groups him with inside linebackers Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons in Arizona. 

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has said the organization's intention is to give the young linebacker duo more opportunities, and Vigil could provide veteran depth and allow Simmons to play off the edge in certain packages. 

Vigil, 28, had 85 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack last season. 

He returned his lone interception for a touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium. That score gave the Vikings a 30-24 lead over Arizona in the third quarter, although the Cardinals won the game 34-33. 

The veteran played 100% of defensive snaps over the first four weeks, but he only did so three more times all season. 

Vigil's terms have yet to be reported. Last season, he signed a one-year deal worth $1,750,000 with Minnesota. He agreed to a $2,400,000 contract in 2020 with Los Angeles. 

Vigil is the second offseason addition the Cardinals have made, previously signing former Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney. 

