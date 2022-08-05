Skip to main content

Cardinals Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Tryout 2 WRs

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to a wide receiving group that is hurting.
Before Thursday's practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that wide receiver Antoine Wesley has injuries to his hip and groin. 

Kingsbury said that Wesley had an MRI on his injuries which he suffered after a play during training camp on Wednesday.

"We're still evaluating," Kingsbury said Thursday. "(He) had an MRI. I think it's going to take a week or so before we know where it's at."

Arizona is already in a dilemma with the receiving group due to DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension and Marquise Brown, who is ramping up from his hamstring injury and was also arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges.

So to provide depth to the receiving room, the Cardinals signed Marcell Ateman and held tryouts for Willie Snead and Damion Willis.

In order to make room for Ateman on the roster, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Eric Smith.

Ateman appeared in one game last season for the Las Vegas Raiders after notching 20 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown in the previous two years with the Raiders.

Snead is arguably the most notable. He's entering his eighth season in the NFL and has 48 starts under his belt. The 29-year-old veteran has three seasons with more than 60 receptions but had just three catches combined with the Raiders and Panthers in 2021. Snead was one of two receivers who worked out with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Willis is a 25-year-old receiver who spent time with four teams and never saw the field last season. His nine career receptions came in 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

