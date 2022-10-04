Cardinals Signing K Matt Ammendola to Practice Squad, per Report

After Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater felt some discomfort in his right hip during the team's 26-16 win in Carolina, the team hosted a handful of kickers on Monday to sign to the practice squad in case Prater wasn't able to go in Week 5.

Now, the Cardinals have made their choice after working out a group that included Rodrigo Blankenship.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Matt Ammendola would be signed to the Cardinals' practice squad.

Ammendola spent last season with the Jets, converting 13-of-19 field goals before being released from the active roster in December.

This season, the Chiefs elevated him in place of Harrison Butker in a 20-17 upset to the Colts where he missed an extra point and field goal. He was released on Sept. 26.

The Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

