Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons Talks Derrick Henry

Isaiah Simmons is one of many Cardinals defenders tasked with finding a way to contain Tennessee running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.

Derrick Henry makes defenders standing in his path pay the price. Stopping the Tennessee Titans running back is a daunting challenge. Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons isn’t fazed by the task.

The reigning NFL leading rusher has a habit of making defenders look weightless. His stiff arm and bulldozing running style regularly allows defenders to join him in a multitude of “Derrick Henry Stiff Arm” highlight reels. This is who the Cardinals’ second-year linebacker hopes to stop in Sunday’s season opener in a potentially steamy environment in Nashville.

“I’m not playing scared,” Simmons said. “At the end of the day, he puts his cleats on just like me. He does have that great ability, stiff-arming ability, but I’m not going into the game, like, ‘Let me not make a highlight.’”

Henry and Simmons may put their cleats on the same way, but their experience is vastly different. The Titans running back is about to embark on his fifth season in the league. In a landscape where the league's flashiest running backs are elusive and can catch as well as any receiver, Henry has made a name for himself thanks to his downhill running style, and it’s worked. He totaled a league-high 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020, making it the second season he led the league in both categories.

Simmons, 23, worked his way to becoming a starter during his rookie season, opening seven games and playing in all 16. His 376 snaps were 34% of the total defensive snaps last season, but he didn’t waste the opportunities. The first-round draft pick was seventh on the Cardinals defense with 54 combined tackles. Heading into 2021, Simmons will be a starter and his first test, along with the remainder of the defense, will be figuring out a way to stop or at least slow down Henry.

“I'd probably say the biggest key is just (to) keep him off of our secondary,” the inside linebacker said. “We’ve seen the monster stiff-arm he has. So, trying to keep him off of our smaller guys as much as we possibly can.”

Preventing Henry from getting past the defensive line and into the open field is a task that has yet to be solved. Henry led the league in rushing yards after contact with 1,073 yards, 317 more yards than Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, who was second. His 34 broken tackles also led the league among running backs.

An added element to the former Alabama running back is his ability to wear down a defense as the game goes on. Overcoming Henry can be as much of a mental battle as it is a physical one. Simmons, now with a season under his belt, hopes to instill a positive mentality to his rookie co-star Zaven Collins.

“When he messes up, he's really hard on himself. And I told him, it's going to happen. Just let it go,” Simmons said. “Even if it's something like a touchdown, we're going to be able to overcome it; we can always come back from it.”

Collins was gifted a starting spot on draft night as the Mike linebacker that calls the defense, moving veteran Jordan Hicks down the depth chart. Collins takes over the role of communicating plays to the defense, a skill that takes time. While Collins had plenty of snaps in the preseason, it will still be a case of learning on the job for both Collins and Simmons.

“We’ve liked the way they’ve worked, we’ve liked the progress we’ve seen and there’s no way to simulate what they’re going to see on Sunday until they get out there and do it,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They got some talented players around them as well, so it’s not like they have to go out there and do everything.”

The young linebacker duo will be surrounded by Hicks and safety Budda Baker. Returning from injuries are outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Robert Alford, along with the free-agent signing of defensive end J.J. Watt. With the versatility of Simmons being able to play almost any position on defense, Arizona has a chance to improve on its rushing defense from last season that ranked 22nd in yards allowed per game (125.5) and 25th in yards per attempt (4.6).

“You know, the good thing about that is we have players that bring special things to the game as well. I'm very excited to see how we match up against them (Titans),” Simmons said.

The many questions of how Arizona's maturing defense will handle Henry will be answered when the Cardinals kick off against the Titans at 10 am Arizona time Sunday morning.