Cardinals Favored by Six vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football

The absence of Packers receiver Davante Adams doesn't sit well in the opinion of sportsbooks.

Thursday Night Football promises to be perhaps one of the best games of the season.

The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) host the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in a game that just might decide the route in which the NFC playoffs goes through later on, as the two of the best teams in football prepare for battle against each other.

The Cardinals welcome back outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Zach Allen from the COVID list, leaving only nose tackle Corey Peters on the list.

As for the Packers, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and receiver Devante Adams were placed on the COVID list earlier this week, with the Packers moving into enhanced mitigation protocols, which includes daily testing and required masks at all times at the team facility.

While the public isn't quite sure how the game will turn out, oddsmakers appear confident in Arizona's ability to come away victorious.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 6-point favorites over the Packers on Thursday. This is just the third time this season Arizona is favored by six points or more, as the Cardinals are 6-1 ATS (against the spread).

The spread was initially three points prior to the announcement of Adams' expected absence.

Green Bay has covered in its last six games, and are underdogs for only the second time this season.

Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals offense has scored 30 or more points in all but one game this season, while the Packers are riding a six-game winning streak following their opening week loss to the Saints.

For those also curious, the over/under is currently set at 51. Green Bay's under has hit in the last four games, while the point total in the previous four of five games Arizona has played hasn't surpassed 51.