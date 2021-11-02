Cardinals Slim Favorites Over 49ers

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as narrow favorites in their second meeting with the 49ers.

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Arizona Cardinals now look to rebound in a Week 9 battle with NFC West divisional opponent San Francisco.

SI Sportsbook believes the Cardinals are still favorites to win over the 49ers, but not by much. Arizona is currently favored by only 1.5 points, their slimmest spread to cover all season.

The Cardinals are currently 6-2 against the spread, one of four teams in the NFL to hold that record or higher this season. Dallas (7-0), Green Bay (7-1) and Tennessee (6-2) are the other teams to make the public decent money thus far.

Arizona covered in its previous game against the 49ers earlier this season, beating a 6- point spread in the 17-10 victory at State Farm Stadium.

However, things may be just a tad different this time around.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's (ankle) status for Sunday is unknown, while the 49ers likely won't have rookie quarterback Trey Lance start again, as Jimmy Garoppolo played well in the team's win at Chicago.

If Murray isn't able to play, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has confidence in Colt McCoy.

"He'd be great," Kingsbury said. "He approaches it like a starter. He's here all day every day, early, stays late. I mean, does all the stuff you want and he's been a tremendous addition. So if Kyler weren't able to make it, we'd have all the confidence in the world in Colt."

The Cardinals, already down key veterans such as defensive end J.J. Watt for the foreseeable future, may also be without starting center Rodney Hudson or backup center Max Garcia. Hudson is eligible to be activated from reserve/injured this week.

"We'll see what it looks like tomorrow and then Wednesday and when we put the pads back on Thursday," Kingsbury said on Monday. "Hopefully, those guys can go. But that remains to be seen."

Should Murray be ruled out, the Cardinals would be expected to become underdogs in the eyes of sportsbooks across the country. However, knowing the organization and their attempts to keep vital injury news as limited as possible, we may not know the true status of Murray and others until the inactive lists is announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.