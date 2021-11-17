Cardinals Slim Favorites Over Seahawks

On SI Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are slim favorites over the Seattle Seahawks despite a handful of injuries.

After a loss, there's a saying throughout the NFL that great teams don't lose two games in a row.

Oddsmakers apparently view the Arizona Cardinals as a great team.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as two-point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks entering Week 11.

The spread gives us a key indication of what the sportsbooks know about key Arizona injuries such as quarterback Kyler Murray: They don't.

Should Murray be 100% healthy, the spread would undeniably be bigger against a Seahawks team that struggled mightily in their loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Yet, even with quarterback Russell Wilson back in action and returning home, Seattle is the underdog against an Arizona team battered with injuries.

Despite two losses in the last three weeks, the Cardinals are still one of four teams in the NFL to have a record of 7-3 or better against the spread.

Arizona has covered in all three of their NFC West contests thus far, and have also covered in all five of their previous road games.

Those, of course, came when the team was relatively healthy. Now, the Cardinals are merely trying to reach the finish line ahead of their Week 12 bye week.

As for Seattle, the Seahawks are a mere 5-4 against the spread, but have covered in three of their last four matchups. Seattle is just 1-1 against the spread against NFC West teams and 2-2 at home.

The over/under is currently set at 49. The under in Seahawks games have either hit or pushed in all but one game this season, while the Cardinals are even at 5-5 for the season. However, both games without Murray have hit the over.