Arizona Cardinals Max Garcia, Zaven Collins Quality Snaps

Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins played 52% of the defensive snaps (34) one week after playing only four snaps against the Rams.

On an afternoon when cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were both inactive, the Cardinals rolled the dice by having only three cornerbacks active and they weren’t hurt by it.

With rookie quarterback Trey Lance making his first start for the 49ers, starting corners Robert Alford (64) and Antonio Hamilton (63) missed a total of only three snaps. Third cornerback Jace Whittaker played 30 and contributed three tackles along with a quarterback hit.

Hamilton had six tackles (four solo) while the disruptive defensive line had three tipped passes, two by defensive tackle Leki Fotu in 23 snaps and defensive end J.J. Watt with one.

In a game where there weren’t as many sub-packages as usual, rookie linebacker Zaven Collins, who had played only four snaps the week before against the Rams, was on the field for 34 snaps Sunday (52%) and had four tackles.

After center Rodney Hudson left the game with an injury to his ribs, Max Garcia played 23 snaps there and also was on the field twice prior to that as an extra lineman and eligible receiver.

With tight end Darrell Daniels on reserve/COVID-19, Demetrius Harris ended up with 32 snaps and Ross Travis nine. The play on which Maxx Williams was injured was his 25th of the game.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (61 snaps, 18 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (61/100)

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 37/61; James Conner 19/48

Did not play: Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 56/92; A.J. Green 49/80; Christian Kirk 33/54; Rondale Moore 19/48; Antoine Wesley 3/5

Did not play: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Demetrius Harris 32/52; Maxx Williams 25/41; Ross Travis 9/15

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh 78/100, RG Josh Jones, RT Kelvin Beachum 61/100; C Rodney Hudson 38/62; C Max Garcia 25/41; G Sean Harlow 1/2

Did not play: G Danny Isidora

DEFENSE (65 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE J.J. Watt 54/83; DT Zach Allen 44/68; NT Corey Peters 33/51; DT Leki Fotu 23/35; NT Rashard Lawrence 22/34

Inactive: DE Michael Dogbe

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 65/100; OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 62/95; OLB Chandler Jones 46/71; ILB Zaven Collins 34/52; OLB Markus Golden 33/51; OLB Dennis Gardeck 9/14; OLB Devon Kennard 8/12; ILB Tanner Vallejo 6/9; ILB Zeke Turner 2/3

Did not play: OLB Kylie Fitts. Inactive: OLB Victor Dimukeje

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker 64/98, CB Robert Alford 64/98; CB Antonio Hamilton 63/97; S Jalen Thompson 53/82; cb Jace Whittaker 30/46

Did not play: S Deionte Thompson. Inactive: CBs Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, CB Tay Gowan

SPECIAL TEAMS (19 snaps, 39 players)

LB Tanner Vallejo, S Chris Banjo 15/79; LB Dennis Gardeck 14/74; LB Kylie Fitts 13/68; RB Jonathan Ward 12/63; TE Demetrius Harris 10/53; LB Zaven Collins 9/47; S Deionte Thompson, K Matt Prater, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 8/42; LB Zeke Turner 7/37; CB Jace Whittaker, DT Leki Fotu, RB Eno Benjamin 6/32; WR/RS Rondale Moore, WR Andy Isabella 5/26; T D.J. Humphries, G Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, C Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, TE Ross Travis 4/21; LB Jordan Hick 3/16; TE Maxx Williams, WR Antoine Wesley, S Budda Baker, CB Robert Alford, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Isaiah Simmons, DE J.J. Watt, S Jalen Thompson, DT Zach Allen, NT Corey Peters, G Danny Isidora 2/11; WR A.J. Green, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, RB James Conner 1/5

