Cardinals Speak About Challenge of Facing Aaron Donald

There's no challenge quite like the one Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald provides.

When it comes to Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, rarely ever have we witnessed a more dominant presence on that side of the ball. Donald's consistent attack, whether it be inside, outside, run or pass, has been largely unstoppable since his introduction into the league as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The accolades have piled up for Donald, who recently turned 30-years-young a few weeks ago: Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year; six-time NFL All-Pro; seven-time Pro Bowler; unanimous NFL All-Decade team of the 2010s. We could go on, but you get the impact he's had.

In 2021, it has been another strong start for Donald, as the Pitt-product has gathered 13 total tackles, five quarterback hits, two sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

All while seeing consistent double- and triple-teams from offensive linemen.

Having seen plenty of Donald thanks to playing in the NFC West, members of the Arizona Cardinals know exactly the sort of havoc he can wreak on any given play.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury: “Aaron Donald is as good a football player as I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s really been dominant in the previous games that we’ve had with him, and we’ve got to find a way to try and slow him down. You’re not going to stop him. You try to slow him down as best you can.”

Offensive line/run game coordinator Sean Kugler: "The Rams do an outstanding job of not sitting him in one spot where you can isolate or game-plan; they move him around. We talk about it as an offensive line. They try to move him around and find the weak link; that's their defense. The interesting part is he's as effective as an end as he is a three-technique as he is a nose guard.

"I think he's the best player in the NFL. He's gonna get plays because he is not only a talented guy, but he has a relentless motor. What we're gonna have to do is match his intensity and outwork him on every single snap, which is going to be a difficult thing to do because he doesn't take plays off.

"That's why he's an elite player, and that's why he's a future Hall of Famer."

Defensive end J.J. Watt: "He's a great player. I mean, I watch film on tons of guys all over the league. Aaron's obviously a phenomenal player. He's got a great repertoire of moves and things that he likes to use. And he's going to continue to be a great player for a very long time."

Offensive lineman Josh Jones: "They're a really good team. They have a really good (defensive) front, obviously 99 (Donald) out there is really good, probably the best player in the league right now. I'm excited to play him, it's gonna be a great game."

With the Cardinals set to possibly have a variety of combinations in the offensive line on Sunday, the Rams will be sure to move Donald where they see fit, a luxury in having a player that can dominate at any position in the trenches.