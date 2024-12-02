Cardinals Star Leads Pro Bowl Voting
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen some stellar play from safety Budda Baker in 2024.
Baker is currently sixth in the NFL for total tackles at 114, also adding two sacks and three passes defensed. The play of the 28-year-old safety in the final year of his contract has been quite notable, and it appears he's in line for another honor.
Baker is currently leading NFC strong safeties in Pro Bowl votes, according to a press release from the NFL. If he earns those honors, it would be the seventh time in his career.
There's two more Cardinals that are also in the mix for voting this year - according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com:
"Baker is one of three Cardinals to rank in the top 10 at their respective positions after the first count. Return specialist DeeJay Dallas, who became the first player in the NFL to return one of the new dynamic kickoffs for a touchdown when he did it Week 1 in Buffalo, is second in the NFC -- and second overall -- behind the Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin.
"Meanwhile, tight end Trey McBride, who is making his bid as the best at his position in the league, is second in the NFC (to the 49ers' George Kittle) and fourth overall (behind the Kittle, the Raiders' Brock Bowers and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce) at his position."
Voting will end on Monday, Dec. 23.
More from the NFL's press release:
"For the second consecutive year, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league’s best players at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. As in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.
"The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County, and the City of Orlando, on Sunday, Feb. 2 promises fans a day filled with thrilling AFC versus NFC action. On Sunday, ticketholders will experience the league’s 88 biggest stars go head-to-head in new and fan-favorite competitions, face-off in an epic flag football game, and enjoy a variety of family friendly activities, giveaways, and interactive experiences. Sunday's events will also be televised from 3-6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.
"In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. This made-for-TV event will feature the NFL's top players as they take on unique competitions designed to showcase their competitiveness on-and-off the field. The 2025 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will combine fresh and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring from Thursday’s skills contests building up to the highly anticipated flag football matchup on Sunday.
"For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/. Fans can stay tuned for additional details on the all-star competition in the coming weeks."