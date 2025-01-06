Cardinals Star Trey McBride Addresses Contract Talk
TEMPE -- It's exit interview day for the Arizona Cardinals, who have officially put a bow on their 2024 season after a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Cardinals tight end Trey McBride met with reporters in the locker room and was asked about his contract:
"Honestly, I'm not even thinking about it. I kind of just let everyone else take care of that. Right now, I'm just going to get healthy, focus on the offseason for a little bit, and that stuff will kind of take care of itself when the time comes for that. But right now, I'm just focused on the next day and what I can do to get healthy going into this offseason."- Cardinals TE Trey McBride
You can catch the full interview below:
McBride just completed a Pro Bowl season that saw him rise to the top echelon of players at the tight end position, piecing together a year that tallied 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns.
McBride surpassed George Kittle for most receptions by a tight end in NFL history through their first three seasons, though after the victory, McBride was just focused on the win.
“The records are whatever. It’s just more important for us to get a win. This is a great team and just to win going into the offseason. This is what you think about the whole offseason so now the next four or five months, all we can think about is this last game and just to end it on a really good note," he said after the game.
"The defense played great, we had a fake punt. All the way around I think they played really good, so just proud of these guys and the way they finished the season.”
As far as the contract goes, star safety Budda Baker sent a message to general manager Monti Ossenfort:
"He's always been that guy who can catch the rock, to block, to do everything that is necessary for a tight end to be great in this league," said Baker.
"I knew he was going to be great his rookie year, and now that he's here, made his first Pro Bowl, he was in the hot tub when I saw him. Just had to shake his hand and say congratulations. He's earned it. I think he's one of the best tight ends in this league and he's going to continue to get better.
"Monti [Ossenfort]'s got to make him the highest paid."
Kittle currently has the record for the largest tight end contract in the NFL at five years and $75 million - we'll see if McBride can beat that.