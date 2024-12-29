Cardinals Star Trey McBride Finally Scores TD
SOFI STADIUM -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride's touchdown drought is finally over.
Early in the third quarter of their Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, McBride finally found the end zone after setting an NFL record for most receptions in a season without a score.
McBride actually had two touchdowns prior - though one came on a rushing attempt while the other was a fumble recovery in the end zone.
McBride also crossed the 1,000 yard mark for receiving in this game.
McBride has firmly established himself as one of the premier players at the tight end position, and he's sure to see a big payday as a result this offseason.
“I continue to say I think he's the best. He's got all the intangibles, all the traits, the athletic ability, loves the game, plays hard as hell. There's nothing that he doesn't or can't do," quarterback Kyler Murray previously said.
"He's a mismatch. As much man as they were playing, I feel like that's a favorable matchup for us. Zone, he finds spots in the zone. He's a great player. Obviously, getting more confident every week."
Previously, head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about McBride's dry spell in the end zone.
"That's not the reason he's going to get paid," Gannon said while laughing.
“Obviously, he's a huge playmaker for us. A lot of the passing game goes through him. The run game, he's fantastic. I know he was all bent out of shape about the hold. I'll have to look at it, but every play he's out there, he's max effort and he's an impact player.
"He really is, and when the ball goes to him, he makes a bunch of plays. I'm really proud of him with his maturation of when things don't go exactly your way, he sticks with it, stays positive and impacts the game in a positive way. That's what he is doing.”
Good to see McBride finally see the end zone via pass.