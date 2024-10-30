Cardinals Starter Returning From Major Injury
TEMPE -- Nothing like a nice Wednesday surprise from Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
Ahead of the team's Week 9 preparations against the Chicago Bears, Gannon met with reporters before practice and dropped a big piece of news: Starting right tackle Jonah Williams would be present at practice today.
Williams - who landed on injured reserve after just one quarter played in Week 1 - has been sidelined by his knee injury since, and though there was some serious doubt around his ability to return this season, the Cardinals are opening his 21-day practice window according to official team writer Darren Urban.
"[He'll] be a big time player for us," said Gannon when asked what Williams showed before his injury. The veteran inked a two-year, $30 million deal in free agency this past offseason.
"He's very technique-sound. He's strong. He's smart, plays with really good pad level. He didn't play much, but he's played well with the snaps that he played. We'll take it day by day with him."
Backup right tackle Kelvin Beachum has played most snaps since Williams stepped out despite dealing with a groin injury since the early part of the season. After a rough cameo in Buffalo, Beachum has considerably picked up his play with multiple weeks of no pressures allowed at right tackle since.
Williams will have exactly three weeks to practice before the Cardinals must either elevate him to the active roster or place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
He can be activated at any point in the 21 day period.
Previously, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Williams could have been eying a potential November return, though there was serious doubt on his ability to overcome the knee injury.
Now, Arizona appears confident one of their biggest free agent signings can return soon.
The Cardinals are at home against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets the next two weeks before being on bye. Arizona is 4-4 and tied for first in the NFC West with a 2-0 record in divisional play.