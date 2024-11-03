Cardinals Starting CB Late Addition to Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to their injury report with a neck injury, and he is now questionable to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 9.
Murphy-Bunting has been dealing with neck problems since Week 6's loss to the Green Bay Packers, ultimately missing last week's win against the Miami Dolphins. He practiced in full capacity all week and joins Roy Lopez and Naquan Jones as questionable.
Official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium today, so we should know around 12:35 PM if he will play.
Murphy-Bunting arrived to the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal with Arizona to be one of their starting cornerbacks.
Murphy-Bunting has received criticism for his play this season, as the former Super Bowl champion hasn't lived up to his price tag in the minds of Cardinals fans.
Look for a duo of Starling Thomas and Max Melton to help carry the load if Murphy-Bunting can't go - Melton (a second-round rookie) garnered praise from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon following their win in Miami:
"Everyone's situation is a little bit different, but whoever’s out there we feel really good about giving us a chance to win. Everyone's role looks a little bit different from week to week, but I like where his (Melton) role is at right now and it'll continue to go. When (CB) Sean (Murphy-Bunting) went out, he didn't bat an eye. He went in, and him and (CB) Star (Thomas V)—I thought Star played excellent too--they played winning quality football for us.”