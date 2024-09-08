All Cardinals

Cardinals Starting OT Goes Down to Injury

The Arizona Cardinals' starting right tackle had to be helped off the field.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) during organized team activities in Tempe on May 20, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw starting right tackle Jonah Williams go down with an injury during their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

*UPDATE: Williams is officially questionable to return with a knee injury*

Williams went down with a lower leg injury on the final play of the first quarter, which was Arizona's second drive. He had to be helped off the field.

Williams' backup is veteran Kelvin Beachum.

Williams signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in free agency this offseason after the organization moved Paris Johnson to the left side of the line.

Williams was previously a left tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals before moving to the right side in 2023. He - along with the other Arizona starters - did not play during any of the Cardinals' three preseason games.

“It’s an exciting place as an organization,” Williams said earlier this offseason.

“There’s a positive energy, sort of a positive atmosphere here, and I feel it’s a team on an upward trajectory. I was fortunate to be part of something like that in Cincinnati and it’s just a lot of fun."

The Cardinals are currently up 10-0 over the Bills at the time of publish. This article will be updated when more news becomes available.

