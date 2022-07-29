Skip to main content

Cardinals Issue Statement Removing Murray's Controversial Contract Clause

The Arizona Cardinals have removed Kyler Murray's "independent study" clause from his new contract extension.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, the news never sleeps.

On July 25, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted out a clause in Murray's new contract that showed an addendum requiring four hours of independent study per game week.

Now, Rapoport reports that the Cardinals have removed the addendum and that sources told him that the change happened Wednesday.

The latest news comes after Murray unexpectedly spoke Thursday to reporters during training camp in a press conference at State Farm Stadium.

He addressed what has been said about him, whether it's been from the media or fans.

"I'm talking today because I feel it's necessary with what's going on regarding me and the things that are being said about me," Murray said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 24-year-old quarterback mentioned his achievements, which include his undefeated high-school record, winning the Heisman, getting drafted first overall, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and being a two-time Pro Bowler. 

"I'm flattered that y'all think that at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously," Murray continued. "It's disrespectful, I feel like to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league, this game is too hard to play, the position that I play in this league is too hard. And I don't do this often. I don't talk about myself, but today, I feel like I have to."

Murray's contract takes him through the 2028 season. The former No. 1 overall pick has been in lock-step with head coach Kliff Kingsbury as both joined the franchise in 2019. 

General manager Steve Keim and Kingsbury also received contract extensions through 2027 earlier this offseason.

After Rapoport's report, the Cardinals released a statement about removing the addendum, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract."

Arizona's commitment to Murray is giving the franchise quarterback average annual pay in new money of $46.1 million, which is the second highest for a quarterback in the NFL behind Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Competition

By Howard Balzer10 minutes ago
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kingsbury Says Arizona Cardinals Will Test Cornerback Market

By Ryan Sanudo1 hour ago
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Arizona Cardinals Add DL Depth with Antwaun Woods Signing

By Alex Weiner1 hour ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Kyler Murray Speaks Out

By Aaron Decker5 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Kyler Murray Addresses Noise Around Study Contract Clause: 'It's Disrespectful'

By Alex Weiner7 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Jalen Thompson to Be Defensive Play-Caller This Season

By Aaron Decker22 hours ago
James Conner
News

Arizona Cardinals Who Will Be James Conner’s Backups?

By Howard Balzer22 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals Training Camp Notes, Observations: Hollywood Brown Expected Back Soon

By Alex WeinerJul 27, 2022 8:38 PM EDT