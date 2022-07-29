When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, the news never sleeps.

On July 25, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted out a clause in Murray's new contract that showed an addendum requiring four hours of independent study per game week.

Now, Rapoport reports that the Cardinals have removed the addendum and that sources told him that the change happened Wednesday.

The latest news comes after Murray unexpectedly spoke Thursday to reporters during training camp in a press conference at State Farm Stadium.

He addressed what has been said about him, whether it's been from the media or fans.

"I'm talking today because I feel it's necessary with what's going on regarding me and the things that are being said about me," Murray said.

The 24-year-old quarterback mentioned his achievements, which include his undefeated high-school record, winning the Heisman, getting drafted first overall, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and being a two-time Pro Bowler.

"I'm flattered that y'all think that at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously," Murray continued. "It's disrespectful, I feel like to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league, this game is too hard to play, the position that I play in this league is too hard. And I don't do this often. I don't talk about myself, but today, I feel like I have to."

Murray's contract takes him through the 2028 season. The former No. 1 overall pick has been in lock-step with head coach Kliff Kingsbury as both joined the franchise in 2019.

General manager Steve Keim and Kingsbury also received contract extensions through 2027 earlier this offseason.

After Rapoport's report, the Cardinals released a statement about removing the addendum, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract."

Arizona's commitment to Murray is giving the franchise quarterback average annual pay in new money of $46.1 million, which is the second highest for a quarterback in the NFL behind Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.