Cardinals Suffer Blow Ahead of Commanders Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without TE Trey McBride for Week 4's matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon - who also confirmed that defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga would also be out.
McBride suffered a blow to the head late in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions and did not practice all week as he was stuck in concussion protocol.
The Cardinals will now rely on backup tight ends such as Elijah Higgins, Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek against Washington - a room Gannon is confident in.
"Yeah, 1,000%. That's a strong room. Really good room. Their roles are going to kind of change a little bit, all three of them without Trey. But I'm very comfortable and confident. I'm excited for those guys," said Gannon.
McBride established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league during a breakout 2023 campaign where he replaced an injured Zach Ertz and never looked back.
Through three weeks as a full-time starter, McBride led the Cardinals in receptions (14) to pair with 122 receiving yards to begin 2024.
Earlier this week, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was asked about the potential absence of McBride.
“Obviously, that hurts us. It hurts us that he may or may not be in the game. For me, I have all faith in (TE) Elijah (Higgins) and (TE) Tip (Reiman) to step up," he said.
Official injury reports will come later today, though the Cardinals will be without one of their premier weapons against the Commanders.
