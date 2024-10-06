Cardinals Lose Starting OL vs 49ers
Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernandez went down on the field in the fourth quarter of play against the San Francisco 49ers after having his knee rolled into from behind while blocking.
Hernandez was ruled out for the rest of action with a knee injury.
Hernandez has been a massive part of Arizona's offensive line for the last two seasons, and some would argue he's one of their top performers in the trenches on either side of the ball.
Hernandez was helped off the field by multiple trainers and went to the blue medical tent on the sideline. Trystan Colon took his place.
The Cardinals saw Hernandez start every game last season, and he started all five to begin the 2024 campaign.
Arizona's offensive line has been fairly banged up to start the year, more specifically on the right side of the line.
In Week 1, starting right tackle Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Backup right tackle Kelvin Beachum has dealt with hamstring injuries through the last two weeks while Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck have also taken snaps at the position.
