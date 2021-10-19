Cardinals Super Bowl, Other Betting Odds Improve

The Cardinals are 6-0, and recent odds from sportsbooks reflect that.

We can no longer ignore it: The Arizona Cardinals are legitimate following a thorough 37-14 beatdown over the Browns in Cleveland without a handful of key contributors such as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Arizona's offense has now scored over 30 points for the fifth time this season, while the defense was able to limit the league's top rushing attack to only 73 total rushing yards, much lower than Cleveland's previous low of 153 yards.

Five sacks of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray again not turning the ball over (third consecutive game without an interception) put the icing on the cake of such a sweet win to emerge 6-0 for the first time since 1974.

The Cardinals are hot, and recent odds placed on SI Sportsbook reflect their performance.

Super Bowl Odds: +900

The Cardinals have the fifth-best odds on SI Sportsbook as the outright winner of the Super Bowl, sitting behind Tampa Bay (+500), Buffalo (+700), Kansas City (+700) and the Los Angeles Rams (+800).

Green Bay is also listed at +900 odds to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

NFC Champion Odds: +450

Arizona, still sitting behind the Buccaneers (+250) and Rams (+400), have the third-best odds to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVI.

There is significant separation between Los Angeles/Arizona and Seattle/San Francisco. While the Rams and Cardinals have fairly good odds to make a run at the conference title, the 49ers (+2200) and Seahawks (+5000) far from being favorites.

NFC West Odds: -125

Despite being listed behind the Rams for Super Bowl and NFC title odds, the Cardinals are current favorites to win the division.

Los Angeles isn't far behind, though. The Rams sit at just +130 odds to win the NFC West, while the 49ers (+1400) and Seahawks (+3000) may be worth half of a penny to lay down.