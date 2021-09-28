Cardinals Target Leaders Through Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals are undefeated with a record of 3-0, with many thanks to varying factors on the team.

The Cardinals defense has risen to the occasion when required, whether that be shutting down the likes of running back Derrick Henry or forcing turnovers on a rookie quarterback such as Trevor Lawrence.

Players such as edge rusher Chandler Jones and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. have stepped up in fantastic individual efforts, yet on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona has benefited from performances all across the depth chart.

Cardinals Target Leaders Through Week Three

DeAndre Hopkins: 18 targets (13 receptions for 158 yards, 3 TDs)

Despite largely being ineffective the last seven quarters, Hopkins is tied for the team lead in targets thanks to his ability to make magic happen on any given play. Three touchdowns in his first five quarters played has allowed quarterback Kyler Murray to find other, more open targets.

Although his numbers on the field hasn't been dominant in the full scope of the season thus far, Hopkins' presence in the huddle has allowed others to eat. We can't help but wonder if his production the last two games has been affected by his injuerd ribs.

A.J. Green: 18 targets (10 receptions, 181 yards, 1 TD)

The Cardinals brought Green in to be an impactful No. 2 receiver behind Hopkins, and he has fully taken advantage of his opportunities thus far. Green has showcased both his ability to use his 6-foot-4 frame in jump balls and the ability to out-muscle defenders after the catch.

Arizona was banking on a healthy Green to add to Murray's arsenal of weapons, and that's exactly what the Cardinals have gotten thus far, a scary sight for opposing defensive backfields on the upcoming schedule.

Chase Edmonds: 17 targets (16 receptions, 121 yards)

The Cardinals' leading receiver (as far as receptions go) is . . . a running back?

Edmonds has benefited from a healthy mixture of receivers clearing out space for his routes and Murray having to check down on some plays. Edmonds, the obvious pass-catching back from the tandem between him and James Conner, has made his presence felt in the passing game as well as leading the team in rushing.

Christian Kirk: 17 targets (15 receptions, 239 yards, 2 TDs)

If you didn't have Edmonds leading the team in receptions at this point, you also likely didn't have Kirk pacing the team in receiving yards. For many people, the presence of Rondale Moore meant Kirk's role and therefore numbers would have been reduced.

Yet, in a contract year, Kirk's start to the 2021 season couldn't have been better. Reeling in passes at key moments and taking advantage of opportunities against lesser-talented corners, Kirk has had the opportunity to produce from the slot, and has done precisely that.

Rondale Moore: 15 targets (13 receptions, 183 yards, 1 TD)

Moore continues to see his role expand as games progress, and rightfully so. The best-kept secret in Glendale is now out in the open: The rookie can fly, with or without the ball in his hands and can do damage through different avenues, whether it be rushing or receiving.

It will be fun to watch how the Cardinals implement Moore in their game plan moving forward, as the team has already shown the creativity to get him the ball in space. Moore's speed is something to behold, and adds a layer of home-run hitting ability to Arizona's offense.

Maxx Williams: 11 targets (10 receptions, 113 yards)

The above numbers are franchise records for a tight end.

Well, not really. But, all jokes aside, Williams has acted as a security blanket for Murray, one that hasn't been seen nor utilized by any Cardinals quarterback in recent memory. Williams' ability to secure the ball safely and muscle his way for extra yards has been a pleasant sight for everybody involved in the offense, and adds just another strong pair of hands for Murray to choose from.

Other players that have seen passes thrown their way are tight end Demetrius Harris (three targets) and running back James Conner (one).