Cardinals TE is Safe Fantasy Football Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' offense looks to be a potential fantasy football gold mine in 2024.
That's mostly thanks to quarterback Kyler Murray being healthy as the season approaches, though he's got some ample weapons to target.
One of which is tight end Trey McBride, who approaches 2024 as a full-time starter for Arizona after sitting behind Zach Ertz to start last season.
McBride eventually exploded on the scene and propelled himself near the top ranks of his position.
In the fantasy football world, that makes him a top pick in drafts this year according to Pro Football Focus:
"Another tight end makes the list, which shouldn’t be a surprise when talking about safety and consistency, as tight end fantasy production continues to be among the most stable, partly due to the smaller selection of options that can be fantasy-relevant year-to-year. McBride put himself in that conversation last season when Zach Ertz got injured, which thrust McBride into the TE1 role in Arizona. From that point on (Week 8-18), he finished as the PPR TE3," wrote Jonathon Macri.
"McBride was Kyler Murray primary option in the passing game, earning a 25.9% target rate on the year, which led the position. He finished top 12 at his position in eight of his 10 weeks as a starter, speaking to his consistency and high floor in this offense. The Marvin Harrison Jr. addition this season should keep McBride from being the top target in Arizona every week, but even as the second option in the passing game, there is plenty of opportunity for McBride to be productive enough. Top-five at his position won’t be difficult to accomplish as long as he’s healthy."
Earlier this offseason, McBride told reporters he was fueled up and ready to go this season.
"This is the first time I've came into a room and kind of had that respect that I can play, and it just makes me want to work harder," McBride said.
"Really brings fuel to me. It's something that I really love to do and I'm super excited for. And now it's just fine tuning and making sure that that the other guys in the room can do the exact same."