Cardinals TE Trey McBride Breaks Own Franchise Record
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride has managed to break his own record in Sunday's Week 15 contest against the New England Patriots.
McBride needed just two catches to break his own single season franchise record of 81, which was established last year.
McBride did in it with just 46 seconds left in the first half.
After two years of being a backup, 2024 was McBride's first season as a full-time starter.
Thus far, McBride's had an excellent campaign despite Arizona's lack of success in the playoff picture. Entering this week, he's collected 80 receptions for 851 yards and two touchdowns on the year - though those came on a rushing attempt and fumble recovery.
Heading into this game, McBride also needed just 49 receivng yards to join Hall of Famer Jackie Smith as the only tight ends in Cardinals history with 900+ receiving yards in a game.
59 receiving yards would see him cross the career 2,000 threshold.
“I think he’s the best. I’m not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he’s put in. I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does each and every week when the ball is in his hands," Kyler Murray said of McBride earlier this season.
McBride is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and based off his performance, he could see a fairly pretty penny.