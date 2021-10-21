Cardinals Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed back a handful of players in practice on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals had 11 players that either did not participate or were limited in practice on Thursday.

After missing Wednesday, receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest) practiced Thursday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), guard Justin Pugh (back) and linebacker Devon Kennard (shoulder) all were listed as limited participants today after not participating Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Leki Fotu (elbow) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand/elbow) were full participants for a second straight day, leaving good reason to believe chances are high they'll play this Sunday against Houston.

Through Thursday, the team still has yet to activate any of their three players (linebacker Chandler Jones, defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle Corey Peters) off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones has been on the list since Oct. 12, while Allen (Oct. 15) and Peters (Oct. 17) were only recently put on.

The good news for the Cardinals? The team has not had any new positive tests since Sunday.

The full injury report can be seen below:

The Texans also have four receivers listed on the injury report, although all appear to have at least a 50/50 chance to play. Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) was already ruled out of Sunday's contest, clearing the way for Davis Mills to start once again while he works his way back from injury.

Game statuses will become available on Friday, providing a clearer picture of who may or may not play.