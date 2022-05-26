Everyone needs a mentor at some point. Someone to help teach and answer questions. This goes for NFL rookies as well. Being the new kid on the block isn’t always easy especially if that also involves learning how to play in the National Football League.

The Cardinals second-round draft pick, Trey McBride, is hoping he can find his mentor on the team.

The former Colorado State tight end was part of the team's first day of Organized Team Activities earlier this week. During practice drills, he caught passes with the starting tight end Zach Ertz.

A highly accomplished player, Ertz has played in multiple Pro Bowls, lifted a Lombardi Trophy and was a beloved player with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. As one of the best tight ends in the league, it is no surprise that McBride was enthusiastic to learn from Ertz.

“He's a tight end who has played in this league for a long time,” McBride said. “I'm excited to pick his brain, be a sponge, and soak everything I can from him.”

Ertz is also fairly new to the Cardinals. He was traded from Philly to Arizona last season, meaning that Ertz is experiencing his first OTAs with the Cardinals.

The 31-year-old tight end said he is still trying to get a feel for the 22-year-old rookie who he said is pretty quiet but is noticing that McBride has all the tools to be a really good tight end.

“I am here to help him be the best version of himself that he can be, just like all the other tight ends in the room,” Ertz said. “ I feel like I’m an open book for guys who are willing to work.”

Both Ertz and McBride share a lot in common. They each excel in the passing game and are weapons on offense. They are both second-round picks and similar to McBride, Ertz was drafted by a team with an established tight end.

When Philadelphia drafted Ertz in the second round, they already had a veteran tight end on the roster in Brent Celek. Ertz and Celek played together for five seasons and Ertz credits Celek as one his mentors.

“He [Celek] taught me a lot. It wasn’t like Zach you need to do x,y,z. He showed me through the way he approached each and every day and I credit the mentality he instilled in the tight-end room with how I carry it on today,” Ertz said. “Every time he stepped on the field, he set the tempo for not only the tight ends but the entire offense.”

Another player Ertz learned from was James Casey who signed with the Eagles the same year Ertz was drafted. Ertz watched how “fanatical” Casey was with extra work including watching film at four in the morning.

“I had a lot of really good vet tight ends when I first came into the league,” Ertz said. “I always tell people, people see that I have had a lot of success obviously in this league but it took a village. I didn’t accomplish this by myself; there were a lot of great people that helped me along the way and those two guys were two of them.”

The way in which Ertz learned from Celek and Casey is similar to his own philosophy as a mentor. It is less about telling a player what to do and more about leading by example and helping when he can.

“I’m not going to be there and hold someone's hand, but if someone wants to work and someone is asking me a question or just wants to train with me I’m more than open to doing that,” Ertz said. “If I can help anyone on this team be a better version of themselves, that's going to help the team be a better version of ourselves. Being a leader of this team I feel that responsibility and it’s something I love doing.”

This isn’t Ertz's first rodeo as a mentor. In 2018, the Eagles drafted tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round. Together, the two tight ends became tandem tight ends until Ertz was traded.

Mentoring in the NFL is a funny thing. Not everyone is down to take on the role of master to a rookie apprentice. It is especially made difficult when you could be mentoring your replacement. After this year's draft, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was asked about mentoring third-round pick Malik Willis and said, “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him.”

Unlike quarterbacks, more than one tight end can be on the field at the same time as Ertz and Celek or Ertz and Goedert proved. But whether head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going to utilize the two tight ends at the same time is unknown.

What is known is that McBride will be looking to learn from Ertz through the remainder of this offseason.