Cardinals Top Pick Not Practicing
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson was not spotted practicing with his teammates during the open portion of Thursday's practice.
The Cardinals play the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.
Robinson recently had his 21-day practice window opened after suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve for the first five weeks of the season. Robinson still needs to be elevated to the active roster, which can happen at any point within the next three weeks.
Robinson was the No. 27 overall pick in the draft and showed early in training camp/preseason he was capable of disrupting the line of scrimmage at various spots along the defensive line.
"I expect him to play well, and he didn't play a ton," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier in preseason play. Robinson played just one exhibition game for Arizona.
"For what he's done in training camp and in that game, I think he's right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense."
Robinson was limited during Wednesday's practice.
Arizona has lost names such as Justin Jones and BJ Ojulari to injured reserve on the defensive front this season. Offensively, the Cardinals currently have starting right tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Will Hernandez on injured reserve.
“He hasn’t played football in a long time, so I want to see him get out there and play football. We’ll see how it goes here for him. He’s ready to go," said Gannon on what he wants to see from Robinson this week.
