Cardinals Top Pick Returns to Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were hoping to see their bye week provide rest and recovery opportunities for players across the roster, though first-round pick Darius Robinson perhaps needed it more than anybody.
Robinson hasn't played a single snap since suffering a calf injury during a preseason practice, though he'll be out there today for Cardinals practice according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Yeah he will," Gannon said when asked if Robinson would participate.
The Cardinals are practicing today coming off their bye week.
"It'll be good to get him out there. ... He's had a tough road. A tough injury and he's working his tail off to get back out there. He wants to get back out there. He had a good week last week - a return to play [plan] - all those people did a good job with him. So we'll take it one day at a time."
Gannon said Robinson was one of many players at the facility over the team's bye and the team won't have any restrictions on him in practice.
"No, when they're out there, we'll have a specific plan for them. But if he's out there, we feel good about him being out there."
When asked about a potential pitch count coming on Sunday?
"One day at a time."
The Cardinals are on the road in a massive divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona's 6-4 record is best in the NFC West at the moment, even without Robinson in the mix.
The potential addition of Robinson would be huge for a Cardinals defense that struggled to begin the season before eventually finding their groove during what's now a four-game winning streak.
Robinson - the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - can play multiple spots along the defensive line and looked good in training camp/preseason play before the injury.
The Cardinals won't officially practice for the game week until Wednesday, though it's encouraging to hear one of their most promising players will touch the field today.