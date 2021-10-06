Cardinals' Undefeated Start Merely a Group Effort

The days of the Cardinals offense becoming a one-man show is in the past.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is no stranger to winning.

"I'm used to winning. It's what it is, this is not a new feeling for me. It feels right you know, it feels normal," said Murray on Wednesday.

Dating back to his college and high-school days, losing wasn't an occasional event for Murray until landing on a Cardinals team that held the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

Slowly, but surely, Murray's talents have been crucial in turning over a new leaf for an organization that hasn't seen a playoff appearance since 2015.

"To be back in a position where we would go into each and every game confident that we will come out victorious, it's a great feeling for sure," he said.

Murray, who currently finds himself as the odds-on front-runner for the NFL's MVP award, attributes the team's hot start on the offensive side of the ball as a group effort between playmakers across the depth chart.

It's a team effort, says Murray.

"I think that's a credit to the guys around me. I don't necessarily think it's all me, we just got a lot of weapons. I said before I'm confident in every single one of those dudes," said Murray.

"A.J. (Green), Rondale (Moore) (and other) new additions coming in, (such as) James (Conner). I was looking at the receiving stats probably last night and they're pretty even all-around. Receptions, targets, I think we're doing a good job of getting those guys involved."

Through four games, at least six players have 16 or more targets in the passing game, with all six reeling in at least 15 receptions.

It's a group effort for a Cardinals offense that leads the league in both yards per game (440.5) and points per game (35), although their main weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been lighting up the stat sheet on a weekly basis like Cardinals fans are accustomed to seeing.

"Obviously like I've said before, I wish I could throw him (Hopkins) the ball every play, I want to throw each and every of them the ball every play, but that's just not how this game works," Murray said.

"He's not a selfish guy obviously. I know he wants to go crazy every weekend, but that's just part of it. He's gonna have his days, I know he'll have those days but as of right now every guy's doing their thing. So (I'm) happy for everybody."

While the Cardinals may not have one singular force on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona's offense has undoubtedly benefited from the presence of various weapons on the field at the same time, leaving defenses guessing as to where the ball may travel on any given play.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes that works in their favor.

"It makes it more difficult to defend, definitely, when a team's preparing for you and they don't know which guy to try to stop," said Kingsbury. "And it's a credit to Kyler, a credit to those receivers that are playing at a high level, Maxx (Williams) included, Chase (Edmonds). So it's really been fun to see how the distribution has worked out so far."