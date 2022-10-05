Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Back in Black

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals brought some swagger to their Week 5 preparations, donning the black helmets for the first time all regular season prior to their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to practice, the Cardinals announced they re-signed offensive lineman Koda Martin to the practice squad and has placed offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Today being the first day of practice, here's who was spotted (and not spotted) on Wednesday:

Present: A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley, J.J. Watt, Colt McCoy, Antonio Hamilton

Not Present: Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz, Matt Prater, Rashard Lawrence, Marquise Brown, Nick Vigil, Maxx Williams, Max Garcia

New additions Billy Price and Matt Ammendola were also present.

We spoke with Kliff Kingsbury after practice, here's some notes from his press conference:

-Antonio Hamilton is excited to get back to work

-Play-calling is tough without DeAndre Hopkins

-A change of scenery could help Andy Isabella

-A.J. Green is day-to-day

-Eagles have one of the most complete rosters in the league

-It's been great to see Haason Reddick thrive in Philly

-Matt Prater will be out this week

