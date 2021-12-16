Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Cardinals Week 15 Playoff Scenarios

    The Cardinals have even an wider array of scenarios to officially punch their ticket into the 2021 postseason.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals are one week closer to snagging their first playoff spot since 2015. 

    Last week's loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football may have set Arizona back a few steps in its quest for the NFC's No. 1 seed. However, the Cardinals have nine scenarios to potentially punch their ticket into the postseason in Week 15.

    Let's start with the NFC Playoff Picture

    1. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

    2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

    3. Arizona Cardinals (10-3)

    4. Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

    5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

    6. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

    7. Washington Football Team (6-7)

    Still in Contention

    8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

    9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

    10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

    11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

    12. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

    13. Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

    With the Cardinals now even with Green Bay and Tampa Bay, they will likely need to win the remainder of their games and have some help with the Packers and Buccaneers above them. 

    How Arizona Can Clinch a Playoff Berth

    1. ARI win or tie OR

    2. NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

    3. NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

    4. NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR

    5. NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR

    6. MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

    7. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

    8. SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

    9. SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

    Of all the teams listed above, New Orleans is at Tampa Bay, Minnesota is at Chicago Monday night, the Eagles-Washington game is in Philadelphia, San Francisco hosts Atlanta and the Rams host Seattle 

    Heading into a very favorable matchup with the Detroit Lions, many expect the Cardinals to officially stamp their spot in the postseason.

    However, much like Arizona has learned this season, every week presents its own set of challenges that each team must overcome. 

    Yet with only one victory for the Lions in 13 games, the Cardinals should undoubtedly walk out of Ford Field with a victory.

    © Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    Cardinals Week 15 Playoff Scenarios

