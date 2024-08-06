Cardinals Welcome Starter Back to Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw starting center Hjalte Froholdt return to practice today.
Froholdt had missed the last few practices after the Cardinals' center saw his leg rolled on during a pass play last week. He eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon eventually told reporters the team had received positive news on Froholdt, as the injury didn't appear to be serious.
"Yes, got good news on him so we're good to go," said Gannon last week.
In Froholdt's absence, Evan Brown had switched from left guard to center for majority of snaps while guys such as Jon Gaines, Elijah Wilkinson and Isaiah Adams had seen snaps at left guard.
Froholdt was a low-key signing last offseason but started every game for Arizona at center in 2023. With another season at center along with the return of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' offensive line was expected to take the next step in 2024.
Also returning to the practice field was cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, who had missed the last few practices with an unknown injury. Clark was regularly spotted in street clothes on the sideline and was still with teammates while he was out.
On the injury front, fellow cornerback Max Melton is still out.
The Cardinals signed outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. and cornerback Delonte Hood earlier today - you can read more about that here.