The Arizona Cardinals get some crucial help back along the offensive line with Will Hernandez returning.

Today, ahead of their matchup with the Denver Broncos, the team announced the following moves:

-Activated offensive lineman Will Hernandez from the injured reserve/designated for return list

– Elevated cornerback Nate Hairston and defensive lineman Manny Jones to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Hairston will wear jersey #27, Hernandez will wear #76 and Jones will wear #96.

For the last few weeks, right tackle Kelvin Beachum was the sole starter in Arizona's starting five. Now, Will Hernandez will complete the right side of the line at his normal guard spot. He had his 21-day window opened to return just this week.

Max Garcia recently filled in for him at RG. Will Garcia step in at LG and bump Cody Ford out?

The Cardinals also elevated CB Nate Hairston with Byron Murphy already listed as out and Antonio Hamilton/Marco Wilson questionable heading into Sunday.

Manny Jones will help replace DL depth after Zach Allen was ruled out after having hand surgery this week.

Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

