Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley Enjoying Life and is Prepared to Dance

Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley is ready to show off his dance moves, if and when he reaches the end zone.

On an Arizona Cardinals receiving corps that features DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk, it's easy for other receivers to feel left behind.

Undrafted free-agent receiver Antoine Wesley was somewhat of a surprise survivor to the roster after cutdown day before the start of the regular season. The Cardinals had seen Wesley make play after play during training camp, yet some were skeptical about Arizona carrying extra wide receivers, especially considering the depth at the position.

"Going undrafted was hard. So, every opportunity I take, I got to succeed," Wesley said on Friday.

Those opportunities haven't came often for the second-year receiver, at least until the previous two weeks. Thanks to Green (COVID) and Hopkins (hamstring) missing time against the Packers and 49ers, Wesley has had a total of four receptions on six targets for 69 yards and an (almost) score.

"If I had $1 everybody asked me that," joked Wesley when asked if he thought he was in. "I just want to make sure I catch the ball and get us down to the 1-yard line, (I) know James Conner's gonna run that in all the time. So I did my job."

Wesley previously played under head coach Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. After going undrafted, Wesley says he dreamed of playing under Kingsbury again at the pro level.

After initially signing with Baltimore and later becoming free this past offseason when he wasn't tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent after spending the entire 2020 season on reserve/injured, that dream came true.

"I dreamt of it, I ain't gonna lie to you," he said. "I love playing for that man. He's a great guy on and off the field. When I got that phone call, man, I broke down in tears. I was ready. And I knew I got his back. I got his back."

Wesley's personality has also been able to be exposed to the media since his emergence. Wesley is a big fan of Call of Duty, and loves to reveal his nickname without telling us why.

"Oh, really just being myself," said Wesley on how his personality has been able to come through with big personalities on the team. "My nickname's Tweezy, you get to know me more and you'll understand why my name is Tweezy. I love life. I enjoy playing football with a passion, I get paid a lot of money for it. So who can be mad about that one?"

When reflecting on his journey, Wesley gave all praise to his beliefs in both himself and his religion.

He said, "Being patient, I needed to work on that for sure. Going from my junior year I had a great year and then going undrafted kind of humbled me more and understand what God had planned. So, I just trusted it. Trusted the process and put my head down and kept grinding."

Although the play has come and gone, Wesley says we would have been in for a treat if his catch from Christian Kirk was ruled touchdown.

"If I was in that end zone, you'd have seen a lot of dance moves coming out, I ain't gonna lie!" Wesley said. He then added he has at least two dances ready for when (hopefully) his first touchdown occurs.

While we're not sure what the future holds for Wesley, one thing is for sure: He's living in the moment, being himself, and having fun while contributing to one of the NFL's best teams.

Also, be prepared for anything if/when Wesley reaches the end zone.