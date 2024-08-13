Former Cardinals WR Could Miss Regular Season Opener
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown went down with what appeared to be a shoulder injury during his preseason debut with the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.
Brown went to a local Jacksonville hospital and was diagnosed with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation - the same injury that caused Tyreek Hill to miss four weeks previously.
"They were able to get the joint back into place without surgery, which is a positive,'' Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said (h/t ESPN). "Then we'll just see on the recovery. He is back in Kansas City now. He stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated.''
NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting Brown is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.
"We'll see how that goes.," said Reid on Brown's status to start the season.
It's fairly good news for the Chiefs that Brown won't miss any significant time after signing him to a team-friendly one-year contract in the offseason.
Brown previously spent time with the Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens before joining a star-studded squad that features Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Arizona acquired the former first-round pick on draft night a few seasons ago and had hoped to form a dynamic duo between he and DeAndre Hopkins. Thanks to various injuries and Hopkins' PED suspension to start 2022, the two never shared significant time together.
That also goes for Brown and quarterback Kyler Murray, who were good friends during their time together at Oklahoma. Murray tore his ACL at the end of 2022 and missed half of the 2023 season, which was Brown's last in the desert.
Arizona won't see the Chiefs during the 2024 regular season. The Cardinals open their season up on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.