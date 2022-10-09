Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Teases 'Comeback Tour'

The wait for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is nearly over.

Hopkins was previously suspended for six games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing banned substance.

The Cardinals managed to trade for Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft while also having Rondale Moore and A.J. Green on deck. There's been no shortage of pass-catchers on the roster, as even the depths of Greg Dortch have been properly utilized.

However, with Arizona at 2-2 on the season, the arrival of one of the top receivers in the league couldn't come sooner.

Hopkins, who has five Pro Bowls and All-Pro's to his name, has been posting videos of him working out at Exos training facility in Phoenix to stay in shape for the season, certainly has been counting the days until his return.

That return will come in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football when the Cardinals play host to the New Orleans Saints.

In 10 games played, Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 The 30-year-old Hopkins tore his MLC in Week 14 and ended the season on injured reserve.

