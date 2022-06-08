Appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast hosted by Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, tight end Zach Ertz spoke on a variety of topics. But he first talked about the feeling of expecting a baby with his wife, Julie Ertz, who's an American soccer player and is a part of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

“It’s going to be so exciting," Ertz said. "Julie and I are just ecstatic to be parents. A lot of things we’re probably not prepared for. Feel like we got a lot of great people to lean on. Can’t wait for them to come."

Ertz also added that the baby's gender is a boy.

It was a process for Ertz prior to being traded from Philadelphia to Arizona last season. Philly was all Ertz knew as he was drafted by the team in 2013. He won a Super Bowl in 2017 and made three Pro Bowls in his Eagles tenure. Knowing that he was entering the final year of his contract in 2021 and with tight end Dallas Goedert emerging, Ertz wanted his situation to be resolved quickly.

"I think the contract thing was pretty public so everyone knew what was going on," Ertz said. "I think they were resetting. Obviously, they moved on from (quarterback) Carson (Wentz), moved on from (head coach) Doug (Pederson). When everyone was on that way out, I figured it was a shift in the guard. I told them that all along with contract stuff. They had a young tight end at the time . . . I said listen, 'I don’t care what the decision is, I’m not going to be upset either way. Just please make one.' Don’t hang me out to dry and we were fortunate enough to land in Arizona. I wish it happened a little earlier, but I can’t control that. It’s part of the business side. No ill will for anyone in that building."

Ertz didn't know what to expect when he entered the fold mid-season in Arizona. But there's one thing that's clear now.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is the real deal.

"Kyler is the most talented player I’ve ever been around," Ertz said. "Period. There’s no doubt. There’s nothing he can’t do on a football field. Be like Lamar Jackson — take off and run for 100-plus yards in a game or in my opinion, sit in a pocket and not even worry about his legs and just dink and dunk all the way down the field. He’s super, super accurate and there’s just nothing he can’t do. I can’t really explain it."

There have been questions about Murray's leadership. The offseason has seen the 24-year-old wipe social media posts as he's seeking a contract extension. On Super Bowl Sunday, according to anonymous sources, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Murray "is described as self-centered, immature and a finger-pointer."

Despite the outside noise, Ertz believes Murray provides leadership in ways that aren't seen on the field.

"Everyone wants finished products," Ertz said. "Everyone wants finished success People forget how young Kyler is. People want this guy ready leading on the field. But Kyler’s better than when he was when I got here in October. And he’s going to continue to grow in that regard. I never talked when I was young; I would just do my thing. Go to work. Work my butt off on Sunday and just lead by example. If you want to join me, great. If not, whatever. Now I’m in Year 10 and I have a more vocal role per se.

"Kyler’s going to find whatever’s best for the team and it’s not going to be something that’s the prototypical way. Kyler can talk behind doors to guys one-on-one. We’ve talked many times about football. How do you want certain things? Just because he doesn’t lead on the field in a typical fashion, doesn’t mean he’s not a leader of the football team. That next step is taking that more vocal role."

The Cardinals were 4-2 in Ertz's first six games with the team. Unfortunately, the Cardinals faltered in the second half — losing six of their last nine games, including the playoff loss to the Rams. A season-ending knee injury to DeAndre Hopkins as well as three missed games due to injury from Murray played a role.

But for Ertz, there was another reason for the 2021 Cardinals' downfall.

“It really came down to execution," Ertz said. "I know that’s so cliche and easy to say. But we were just such a better team in the first and second downs earlier in the season. Then at the end of the season, we’re facing freaking second-and-15, third-and -12. It’s just so hard as an NFL team to face that consistently and put points on the board.”

On March 13, Ertz signed a three-year deal worth $31.5 million with the Cardinals. Ertz finished the 2021 season catching 74 balls, 56 of which were with the Cardinals.

At the end of the day, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a major reason for Ertz to stay in Arizona.

"Kliff grinds," Ertz said. "He is here in this building all the time — 4 a.m during the season. Doing everything he can to get guys the ball. Put us in positions to be successful. When I had 12 weeks with him, it was awesome. That’s why I told my agent this offseason, 'Hey, I want to come back to Arizona.' I love playing for this guy. I love the culture in the building. When they re-signed him, that was a big factor for wanting to come back.”

Ertz will get to play with rookie tight end Trey McBride and the 31-year-old told Pasch that "he can be a guy that can help us this year."

As an accomplished three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, there's still plenty of gas left in the tank for Ertz.