If it felt like the Arizona Cardinals were playing defense for the whole game on Sunday, it is because they almost did.

The game started with a quick Cardinals five-play drive that ended in a punt after less than two minutes. The Carolina Panthers then put together a 13-play, 5:44 touchdown drive. When the Cardinals got the ball back, they did not give their defense much time to breathe. They punted after three plays, just over a minute after getting back on the field. The Panthers then went on a four-minute, 30-second drive ending in seven points once again.

"Offense started slow, kind of put us in a hole," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "It was tough to catch up all day."

By the end of the first quarter, Arizona had possession for 4:45 of the 15 minutes and had two first downs to Carolina’s nine.

The final 15 minutes were more one-sided than the first. The Panthers had the ball for 12:19 in the fourth quarter. In the end, Arizona held the football for 22:52 of the 60 minutes.

"It was frustrating," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "Going for 12-15-play drives at a time is tough."

The Cardinals finished with 55 plays on 57 snaps Sunday, less than 14 per quarter. No NFL team this season so far averages 55 plays per game or less. Meanwhile, the Panthers ran 72 plays with 77 snaps, and only the Dallas Cowboys average that many.

In 2018 and 2019, the top five teams in time of possession (TOP) all made the playoffs. This year, before Monday Night Football, teams in the top five for TOP are a combined 13-4. Currently, the Cardinals are 20th in the league.

"You'd like to play better at times than we have and just have more rhythm," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We've had some moments, I thought that we were pretty good, but just not consistent."

Typically, when a team fails to hold the ball for long, the opponents get better field position, per a 2018 study by Football Outsiders. This was not the case for the Cardinals on Sunday, as punter Andy Lee averaged 41.4 yards (40.2 net) per punt to create longer fields for the Panthers. Bad news was that Carolina developed long, sustained drives that inched them closer and closer to the end zone. It was able to run the ball effectively and pick apart the Cardinals defense with quick passes.

A big reason why is that the Panthers moved the chains on seven of 11 third downs. Carolina was 5-for-8 on third downs with at least seven yards to go. Arizona had the best opponent third-down conversion percentage in football before Week 4, but only the Lions had worse luck stopping teams on Sunday.

"One thing we've done well at this this season so far has been getting off on third down," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "So, that was obviously disappointing. And that's just execution."

The Cardinals are now fourth in the league in third-down percentage at 36.96 percent.

The Cardinals offense, meanwhile, was just 3-for-9 on third down. They scored touchdowns on three possessions, all of which combined for one third down.

Murray did not throw the ball down field very often with a lot of conservative pass plays. The offense also did not look as quick as it had in the first three games. Perhaps this made them easier to stop. Plus, other than Murray, Arizona had just 51 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Kingsbury chalked up the ineffectiveness to the team still learning about itself.

"We're kind of trying to find ourselves just like every other team in this first month in an irregular NFL season," Kingsbury said. "We haven't hit our stride offensively, it's pretty evident. We have to do a better job of coaching and playing and I think we will as we move forward. We want to run the football first and foremost and haven't been able to be as effective as we would have liked."

Next week, the Cardinals have the 0-4 New York Jets to find their rhythm against. Murray said on Sunday that he is not one to panic, but another lackluster performance against a losing team could put the Cardinals in rough shape going forward.