COVID Cardinals Have Players, Coaches Now Available

Cardinals have no players or coaches out because of COVID as they prepare for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

The Cardinals are a banged-up team, but at least they will have a full complement of players Sunday with no players or coaches currently sidelined by COVID protocols.

Wide receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris were both activated from reserve/COVID this week. Special-teams coordinator/assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers returned Saturday after running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin were back Thursday. All missed last Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Rodgers is also instrumental helping head coach Kliff Kingsbury with game strategy. Said Kingsbury, “He's tremendous. His time management on game day is really good. He's as good as anybody I've ever been around. So to have him will definitely bring a confidence level to the sideline.”

Budda’s Value

When the Cardinals lost to Carolina last season, safety Budda Baker was out because of a thumb injury.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had an interesting way of describing the value Baker brings to the team’s defense.

"When you don't have Budda, you don't realize how many plays he keeps from being big plays," Joseph said this week. "I think JT (Jalen Thompson) is like that. When those guys aren't out there, when those runs pop, and they are 6- and 7-yard runs when Budda and JT are on the field, they go for 20 and 30.

“Not having Budda last year (against the Panthers), we realized quickly when things were not going well, he can make bad plays better for us, and that's what good safeties do."

Corey Talks COVID

Nose tackle Corey Peters missed three games while on reserve/COVID-19, a stretch that began when he tested positive on the morning of the Oct. 17 game in Cleveland. He then had to travel back to Arizona on a private plane as part of the protocols.

Peters reflected on his time out during his first media conference this week since returning.

Noting that he was surprised by the positive test, Peters said, “We were in the advanced protocols, which is why we were testing on game day. So everybody had to test. But I think outside of that, I certainly didn't feel like I had COVID or (it was) bad enough to say, ‘Hey, I think something's up.’ So I was really surprised by it. But my nose was a little stuffed up and I was a little congested. But honestly, if it wasn't for the test, I wouldn't have felt like, something's wrong, I need to go and see somebody.”

Asked what it was like being out, he said, “I was just worried because with COVID, it affects everybody differently. So for me, I had minimal symptoms, headache, and really lethargic. But I felt fine otherwise. The whole process of being in Cleveland and getting back was very interesting. They got me back the next day, so I'm very thankful for that and with the nurse, it went as well as it could have gone, I think.

“But other than that, just boring for me, tired of being away from the team. Having to watch on TV is a completely different experience. So I was just excited to get back out of the house and be able to get back with the guys.”

It’s Always Something

With a lot of talk this week about how Kingsbury has adjusted the team’s practice schedule as the late-season bye in Week 12 approaches, Peters was asked how the players feel about it.

His reply was instructive about the mindset of some players.

Peters said, "There are guys in there crying about the schedule every day, and that's funny to me. Now that they adjusted the schedule, there are guys who don't like that. That's how it always is."