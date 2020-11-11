Cardinals safety Budda Baker made a point on Tuesday morning that the team’s defensive starters have not been together this year.

Starting safety Jalen Thompson went down on the second snap of the season. Baker missed a game earlier this year and in Sunday’s loss to Miami, cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), Byron Murphy Jr. (COVID-19) and linebacker Devon Kennard (COVID-19) were all out. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips played just 12 snaps with a hamstring issue.

The full Week-1 defense won’t be back together this year due to the season-ending biceps injury to Chandler Jones. However, Baker is hopeful a more complete squad will be ready for next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"(Injuries are) impacting different groups," Baker said. "The 'ones' haven’t really played together. Especially from the DB corps, none of us have plenty of games together.

"This defense can definitely get better. We'll be getting some guys back. I feel like it will be the starting defense."

Baker noted that the Bills will be a challenge. They scored 44 points against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks with quarterback Josh Allen passing for 420 yards. Getting starters back could be a difference-maker, especially at corner. Without Kirkpatrick and Murphy, the Cardinals relied on stalwart Patrick Peterson along with the lesser experienced Kevin Peterson, Jace Whittaker and De’Vante Bausby.

Kevin Peterson went out with a concussion during the game and is in protocol. Bausby was waived on Monday and it was since revealed that he has a low-grade shoulder sprain, although he was claimed on waivers by the Broncos Tuesday.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’s hopeful Murphy and Kennard will return to the team facility Wednesday, and that Kirkpatrick is day-to-day.

"Byron has been playing at a high level whether it was the nickel or the corner and so has Devon, really been a big factor at his position in the run game and getting pass rush," Kingsbury said.

It might be time for veteran Prince Amukamara to get in the game after sitting on the Arizona practice squad for roughly a month.

Something positive was that Arizona got Thompson back in the lineup on Sunday, and Pro Football Focus graded him the highest out of anyone on the defense.

"He did a lot of things for us," Baker said of Thompson. "You saw him in the slot covering wide receivers, covering tight ends, blitzing at times so it took the stress off of me a little bit."

The safety corps is healthy for the first time this season, but the Cardinals need some of that luck to rub off on cornerbacks and in the front seven.

Baker and linebacker Jordan Hicks pointed out that the team’s players should be prepared to play and that injuries are no excuse for defensive shortcomings. On Sunday, Hick said that the defense was up and down and failed to stop drives.

"The problem is we have to get them to third down," Hicks said. "It's on us to get them to third down. We didn't do a good enough job of that."

Miami was 4-for-8 on third downs. The Dolphins did not have many long drives, but they had three possessions that took up 16:10 on the clock and resulted in three touchdowns.

Midway through the season, the Cardinals defense has shown that it allows a lot of yards, 370 per game, but not a lot of points. Their clip of 22.5 per game is eighth-fewest in the league.

Kingsbury said his team is not where he wants it to be, but they are improving.

"We're at the halfway point, we're not close to what we think we can be," Kingsbury said. "And that's exciting for us as coaches. We've had some moments of brilliance, we've had some moments we'd like to have back. That's natural for the midway point. What matters is what we do going forward.

"To get some some healthy bodies back defensively will definitely help the stretch run and so we're excited to see how it plays out."

Getting back depth and experience at corner will alleviate pressure, especially against the Bills and then the Seahawks on Thursday night just four days later.