SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Hosting 'Contactless' Toy Drive This Weekend

Alex Weiner

As the holiday season quickly approaches, the Arizona Cardinals will host a toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8-11 a.m. MST. It will be a “contactless” drive-through toy drop-off at two locations: State Farm Stadium’s west preferred lot and the Tempe Sports Complex. 

Masked volunteers will be there to help with the toys and monetary donations.

All donations will contribute to “Helping Hands for Freedom,” a non-profit organization in Phoenix that serves military and first responder families who have lost a loved one or have someone suffering from combat injuries. They assist through community support programs and donated funds, according to the organization’s website.

On the Cardinals Twitter account, wide receiver Christian Kirk introduced this event by saying: “Please bring your new and unopened toys to one of our two drop-off locations to help make this holiday season a little bit more special for someone in need.”

As an extra incentive besides helping out the cause, people who participate in the drive can enter a sweepstakes to win autographs from Cardinals stars such as safety Budda Baker, cornerback Patrick Peterson, receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back Kenyan Drake.

Several Cardinals took community action during Thanksgiving. Quarterback Kyler Murray and cornerback Jace Whittaker donated for meals, nose tackle Corey Peters hosted a turkey giveaway, Peterson distributed meals and Drake held a feast.

Last year around the holidays, Fitzgerald hosted a holiday dinner and purchased gifts for the Boys and Girls Club of Phoenix. Various players went to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital to visit patients.

This year has looked different for the players in their efforts to give back due to the virus, and that won’t change with Saturday’s event or any others the team or its players host throughout December. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whittaker Funds 40 Family-Sized Thanksgiving Meals

Arizona Cardinals practice squad cornerback Jace Whittaker performed a generous Thanksgiving deed on a minimal salary.

Mason Kern

NFC West Update: Cardinals Division Title Hopes Shrinking

The NFC West is set up like a ladder with one game separating each team. The Cardinals are as close to second as falling to fourth.

Alex Weiner

Kingsbury Hopes for Return of Players on Reserve/COVID-19 This Week

The Arizona Cardinals hope wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield and safety Deionte Thompson will return from reserve/COVID-19 this week.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Home for 49ers

Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium to be home for four games involving Cardinals and 49ers over the next month.

Howard Balzer

Devon Kennard, Byron Murphy Jr. Play Less in Week 12

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. have been playing less since returning from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Let Loss 'Stew for 24 Hours,' Move on to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots on a last-second field goal and now must turn their attention toward the Los Angeles Rams.

Mason Kern

Critical Flags Against Isaiah Simmons Doom Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker was flagged twice on critical New England Patriots drives that led to scores.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Special Teams Struggle in Loss to Patriots

Through field position, returns and kicks alike, the Arizona Cardinals were outdone by the New England Patriots Sunday.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Claims He’s Fine

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on talk he hasn’t run because of a shoulder injury: “I wasn't going to play if I couldn't be myself.”

Howard Balzer

Where the Cardinals Let Sunday's Game to New England Slip Away

The Arizona Cardinals failed to get back on track and lost to the New England Patriots.

Alex Weiner