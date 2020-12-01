As the holiday season quickly approaches, the Arizona Cardinals will host a toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8-11 a.m. MST. It will be a “contactless” drive-through toy drop-off at two locations: State Farm Stadium’s west preferred lot and the Tempe Sports Complex.

Masked volunteers will be there to help with the toys and monetary donations.

All donations will contribute to “Helping Hands for Freedom,” a non-profit organization in Phoenix that serves military and first responder families who have lost a loved one or have someone suffering from combat injuries. They assist through community support programs and donated funds, according to the organization’s website.

On the Cardinals Twitter account, wide receiver Christian Kirk introduced this event by saying: “Please bring your new and unopened toys to one of our two drop-off locations to help make this holiday season a little bit more special for someone in need.”

As an extra incentive besides helping out the cause, people who participate in the drive can enter a sweepstakes to win autographs from Cardinals stars such as safety Budda Baker, cornerback Patrick Peterson, receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back Kenyan Drake.

Several Cardinals took community action during Thanksgiving. Quarterback Kyler Murray and cornerback Jace Whittaker donated for meals, nose tackle Corey Peters hosted a turkey giveaway, Peterson distributed meals and Drake held a feast.

Last year around the holidays, Fitzgerald hosted a holiday dinner and purchased gifts for the Boys and Girls Club of Phoenix. Various players went to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital to visit patients.

This year has looked different for the players in their efforts to give back due to the virus, and that won’t change with Saturday’s event or any others the team or its players host throughout December.