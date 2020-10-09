Last Sunday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not beat the Arizona Cardinals with an air-raid of deep passes. Bridgewater got the ball out quickly with screens, bootlegs, play-action rollouts and rubs. That kept the defense on its heels, and cornerback Patrick Peterson said on Thursday that Carolina's game plan worked on them.

"We have to do a better job of getting it off tape and making them go to something else to beat us," Peterson said. "The first quarter of the season is over, we have the assessment of our first quarter, so now it's on us as players and coaches to go back to adjust to those things and come back in the second quarter and make sure those things don't hurt us so we can be successful."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph added that his team lost on third downs, in the red zone and by missing tackles. The Cardinals were the best defensive team on third down over the first three weeks, plus they were effective at limiting opponents to field goals. Yet, Carolina controlled the game.

"In the first three weeks, it was really sound in those areas," Joseph said. "Last week, it was not."

The Panthers entered the season in a transitional phase with a new head coach and quarterback. But, they have been stellar on third downs so far and Bridgewater has been the sixth-most accurate quarterback in football, according to on-target percentage (81.9 percent).

On Sunday, the Cardinals will face a much less efficient throwing team, the New York Jets.

The 0-4 Jets have the third-least accurate passing game and the second-fewest yards per attempt. They are also going with their backup quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday in place of the injured Sam Darnold (right shoulder).

Joseph expects the Jets to have a different look with Flacco. Darnold is more mobile and gives the Jets someone who can make plays outside the pocket. Flacco is more accurate in the pocket, but the 35-year-old former Super Bowl MVP never was considered "mobile."

"Joe is going to be more of a guy who's going to hang in a pocket, who's going to make clean reads," Joseph said. "He's very accurate; he's going to be a traditional NFL quarterback.

"Having Joe now, a guy with great experience with a big-time arm, a guy who's smart, it's going to be a challenge to obviously make plays with this quarterback playing for those guys on Sunday."

With a stationary quarterback in the game, the Cardinals pass rush has an opportunity, especially against a struggling offensive line. They did a great job of getting into the backfield during the first three games with 11 sacks. Meanwhile, the Jets have allowed 12 sacks in four games for 90 yards lost.

New York has also been putrid on third downs and in the red zone. Perhaps they will improve if starting halfback Le'Veon Bell returns from a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1. Multiple reports indicate he will be ready to go.

Peterson called the Jets a "desperate" team, and one not to take lightly.

"We're going to get their best shot," Peterson said.

"We have to come out and play at a high level from the get-go. We can't come out feeling out the New York Jets, we have to come out playing with our hair on fire."