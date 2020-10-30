The Arizona Cardinals officially added cornerback De'Vante Bausby to the active roster Friday.

Bausby was an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He has spent his career bouncing from practice squads to reserve/injured to active rosters and even spent a few games in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Bausby was most recently with the Denver Broncos this season, where he played four games and had five tackles with three pass deflections. He has 19 career games under his belt for the Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Bausby was cut on Oct. 24, so the Cardinals are bringing him in for depth at cornerback.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona now has five on the active roster: Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Byron Murphy Jr. and Kevin Peterson along with Bausby. The Cardinals also have two corners on the practice squad: nine-year veteran Prince Amukamara and Jace Whittaker.

During the bye week, the Cardinals have made several depth moves, including signing defensive tackle Josh Mauro to the active roster and running back Khalfani Muhammad and defensive tackle Daniel Wise to the practice squad.

"We've got guys that we've acquired the last couple weeks that have been working in a package and hopefully they're ready to play for us versus Miami," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of his defense.

He also previewed that Bausby was coming.

"We added a couple d-linemen here recently that we're excited about and hopefully a corner in the future here."

Joseph also commented about Amukamara, saying that he is someone who he expects to contribute in the second half of the season.

"I think Prince is close," Joseph said. "He's been on our practice squad for about four or five weeks. He's a very, very bright guy. He's played in games, so when his time is called, he'll play well for us."

Amukamara has 99 career starts and 10 interceptions since entering the league with the New York Giants in 2011.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3, and general manager Steve Keim previously said he will do his due diligence. But, aside from a deal that landed edge rusher Markus Golden from the Giants for a sixth-round pick, the Cardinals have been adding to the roster primarily through free agents.