Cardinals Partner with Arizona Pet Project to Host Food Pantry

The Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Pet Project are teaming up Saturday to host a drive-through pet food pantry. The event location is at State Farm Stadium in the West Preferred Lot from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

All attendees are asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

About 100,000 pounds of dog and cat food will be available for Arizona pet owners.

From the Cardinals press release sent Thursday: “Nearly 100,000 pounds of dog and cat food donated by Blue Buffalo will be distributed for free on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure that nobody has to choose between feeding their family or feeding their pets during this unprecedented holiday season.”

Arizona Pet Project’s mission is to “to reduce the number of dogs and cats entering Arizona shelters by providing the resources needed to keep pets and their families together.”

According to their site, they help vulnerable residents with basic care for them and their pets.

According to their website, the Arizona Humane Society takes in more than 17,000 animals per year, so the Arizona Pet Project is aiming to ensure that those numbers drop by helping out the people who care for their own pets.

The Cardinals are also hosting a toy drive in the same spot on Saturday, as well as at the Tempe Sports Complex.

This is also the first week of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, where players highlight charities or causes on their cleats to raise awareness. Multiple Cardinals will participate, including right tackle Kelvin Beachum, supporting equal access to internet, and running back Kenyan Drake, supporting the Children’s Hospital.

Here are other Cardinals cleats: