Cardinals Playoff Scenarios Update

The Cardinals retained their spot in the playoffs this week, but the race continues to be tight down the stretch.

The Monday Night Football game this week features a couple of AFC teams, so the NFC playoff picture ahead of Week 16 is set.

The Cardinals, fresh off wins against the New York Giants last week and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, are 8-6 and have the seventh spot in the NFC.

Entering Sunday, Arizona was one game up on the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two games behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Here's where those teams stand in regards to the Cardinals after Sunday:

NFC West madness

For division tie-breakers, top dog is head-to-head, then division record. In the NFC West, every team is 2-2 against division opponents.

The Seahawks beat the Washington Football Team Sunday 20-15.

The Rams laid an egg and lost to the previously 0-13 New York Jets at home. So, the Seahawks lead the Rams by one game.

In Week 16, Arizona faces San Francisco and Seattle sees Los Angeles. In Week 17, the Cardinals play the Rams and Seattle faces the 49ers.

--If Seattle wins next week, they win the division. If the Cardinals also win, they would jump the Rams based on division record. That would set up a Week 17 battle for the higher seed.

--If the Rams and the Cardinals win next week, then Arizona would be one game back of the top two teams. In that case, a Week 17 win for the Cardinals and a Seattle win would end with the Seahawks winning the division and the Cardinals in second.

If the Cardinals win in Week 17 and Seattle loses to San Francisco, then the Rams would own the head-to-head tie-breaker and win the division (they defeated Seattle earlier this year), while the Cardinals would come in second.

--If the Cardinals lose either of their last two games, they cannot finish higher than third among wild-card teams.

Vikings and Bears

The Vikings and Bears faced off in a tight battle in Minnesota Sunday. The Bears held on for a 33-27 win, putting the 6-8 Vikings' playoff hopes in a dire spot (need to win out while Arizona loses out and Chicago goes 1-1).

The Bears are 7-7 and have the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars next week, then the top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

The catch with the Packers game is that if they have the No. 1 spot locked up, will they rest starters? The Packers have a one-game lead over the New Orleans Saints for the top seed, and the head-to-head tie-breaker.

A win next week against Tennessee, and the Packers lock up the No. 1 seed, which would be bad news for Arizona.

If the Packers have a motive, that is a difficult game for Chicago, especially since the last time they played resulted in a 41-25 loss for the Bears. But, the Jaguars and Green Bay's second-stringers would set the Bears up for a strong finish, which could add pressure to the Cardinals.

Arizona is 6-4 in conference games and the Bears are 6-5. If the Bears win out and the Cardinals split their last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams, then both teams will be 9-7 with the same conference record.

The next tie-breaker is common opponents. The Bears are 3-2 in this category and the Cardinals are 1-3 with losses to Carolina, Detroit and the Rams.

To clinch a spot, Arizona needs two wins, one win and a Bears loss or two Bears losses.

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell behind 24-7 to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady led the comeback. Tampa Bay won 31-27 to stay ahead of the Cardinals.

Both Arizona and Tampa Bay are 6-4 in conference games and face two NFC opponents down the stretch. Therefore, if the Cardinals win out and the Buccaneers lose a game, the Cardinals would catch up and own the tie-breaker.

The Buccaneers face the Detroit Lions and then the Falcons again, two teams with a combined 9-19 record.

The Rams-Bears-Buccaneers scenario

There is a world where four teams tie for the three wild-card spots. If the Cardinals go 1-1, the Rams go 0-2, the Buccaneers go 0-2 and the Bears go 2-0, they would all be 9-7.

Who's the odd man out? The Rams.

In this case, the Cardinals would own a better division record than the Rams. The NFL rule book states "apply division tie-breaker to eliminate all but the highest ranked club in each division." That eliminates Los Angeles. This scenario would also have Tampa Bay ending with a worse conference record than Arizona and Chicago, so they would be the seven seed. Chicago would own the common opponents tie breaker over Arizona, and take the fifth seed while the Cardinals settle in at sixth.

If that situation came true but the Rams were 10-6 instead, then the Buccaneers would miss the playoffs and vice versa.